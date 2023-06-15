Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

4 countries pledge air defense missiles, equipment to Ukraine at Ramstein summit

by Martin Fornusek June 15, 2023 5:47 PM 1 min read
A soldier faci the launcher of a Patriot air defense system during the air defense exercise "Resilient Guard 2020" on Oct. 14, 2020, in Rhineland-Palatinate, Germany. (Thomas Frey/picture alliance via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The defense minister of the U.S., the U.K., Denmark, and the Netherlands announced in a press release on June 15 that they will jointly and urgently provide Ukraine with air defense equipment.

"The initiative will deliver hundreds of short and medium-range air defense missiles and associated systems required to protect Ukraine's critical national infrastructure and further ensure the success of counter-offensive operations in coming months," the statement said.

The statement also said that the delivery has already begun and should be completed within weeks.

The announcement comes amid the 13th Ramstein-format summit of the Ukrainian Defense Contact Group in Brussels (UDCG). The UDCG, comprising over 50 nations, meets regularly to coordinate support for Ukraine against Russian aggression.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in the summit's opening remarks that the U.S. and allies have focused on supplying Ukraine with air defense assistance and asked the contact group's members to keep working in this direction.

Zelensky meets ‘fighter jet coalition’ leaders at Moldova summit
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky met with the leaders of the informal ‘fighter jet coalition’ during the 2nd European Political Community Summit in Moldova on June 1. The parties agreed to start training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets in the near future and discussed the future supply o…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.