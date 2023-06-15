4 countries pledge air defense missiles, equipment to Ukraine at Ramstein summit

This audio is created with AI assistance

The defense minister of the U.S., the U.K., Denmark, and the Netherlands announced in a press release on June 15 that they will jointly and urgently provide Ukraine with air defense equipment.

"The initiative will deliver hundreds of short and medium-range air defense missiles and associated systems required to protect Ukraine's critical national infrastructure and further ensure the success of counter-offensive operations in coming months," the statement said.

The statement also said that the delivery has already begun and should be completed within weeks.

The announcement comes amid the 13th Ramstein-format summit of the Ukrainian Defense Contact Group in Brussels (UDCG). The UDCG, comprising over 50 nations, meets regularly to coordinate support for Ukraine against Russian aggression.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in the summit's opening remarks that the U.S. and allies have focused on supplying Ukraine with air defense assistance and asked the contact group's members to keep working in this direction.