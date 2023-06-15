Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
News Feed
Austin makes opening remarks at Ramstein summit, outlines main issues on agenda

by Dinara Khalilova June 15, 2023 1:52 PM 2 min read
US Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III waits seated for the start of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting at NATO headquarters during the first of two days of defence ministers' meetings on June 15, 2023 in Brussels, Belgium. (Omar Havana/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin delivered opening remarks at June 14 Ramstein summit, pledging to continue providing Ukraine with "urgent capabilities" needed to defend against Russian aggression.

The members of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, comprising over 50 nations, have met in Brussels to coordinate efforts to provide military aid to Ukraine. This is the 13th meeting of the group, also known as the Ramstein summit, since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Austin said that the U.S. and allies have focused on supplying Ukraine with air defense assistance and asked the contact group's members to keep working in this direction.

The meeting will also focus on a joint initiative to train Ukrainian pilots on U.S.-built F-16 fighter jets, with Denmark and the Netherlands expected to give an update on the program, according to Austin.

In addition, Germany and Poland will brief partners regarding the next steps in sustaining German-made Leopard tanks used by Ukrainian troops, the Pentagon chief said.

A separate issue of the meeting will be the allies' efforts to ensure Ukraine can protect itself from Russian aggression in the future.

"It's becoming increasingly clear that Ukraine needs a force that is interoperable with our militaries. So today, we'll hear from U.S. Commander Cavoli and several colleagues about future training plans and our work to support that," added Austin.

Author: Dinara Khalilova
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
