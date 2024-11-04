Skip to content
News Feed, Germany, Kyiv, Ukraine, Annalena Baerbock
Edit post

German Foreign Minister Baerbock arrives in Kyiv

by Martin Fornusek November 4, 2024 10:04 AM 1 min read
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock gives a press conference alongside the Foreign Minister of the Republic of Estonia at the Federal Foreign Office, Berlin, on Aug. 22, 2023. (Kay Nietfeld/picture alliance via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock arrived in Kyiv on Nov. 4 in a show of support for the besieged country, marking her eighth visit to Ukraine.

"We are countering this brutality with our humanity and support, so that Ukrainians can not only survive the winter, but so that their country can survive," Baerbock said upon arrival, according to Reuters.

The German minister is expected to meet her Ukrainian counterpart, Andrii Sybiha, and President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Her visit comes as Ukraine braces for what may be the harshest winter of the war yet.

The Ukrainian energy grid was badly damaged during Russia's massive aerial campaigns in the autumn-winter period of 2022-23 and in the spring and summer of 2024. Fresh attacks against infrastructure are expected as temperatures drop.

Germany has played a key role in providing energy support to Ukraine and bolstering the country's air defenses needed to repel further attacks.

According to Baerbock, Berlin has committed an additional 170 million euros ($185 million) to boost Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Author: Martin Fornusek
