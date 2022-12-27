Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Germany allocates 35 million euros to support children in Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 27, 2022 12:32 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Germany has contributed 35 million euros ($37.3 million) to the UN children’s fund (UNICEF) in Ukraine to support Ukrainian children during Russia’s war, Germany’s embassy to Ukraine said.

Through Germany’s Economic Cooperation and Development Ministry (BMZ) and the KfW Development Bank, Berlin has directed funds toward the protection of children, the renewal of educational processes, access to sanitation and hygiene services, and the child social protection system in central and western Ukraine, the post said.

The Prosecutor General’s Office reported on Dec. 7 that Russia’s war against Ukraine had killed at least 450 children and injured 863 since Feb. 24.

The Prosecutor General’s Office said that 331 children were considered missing, while 13,613 had been illegally deported to Russia.

Russian attacks on Ukraine have also reportedly damaged 3,126 educational facilities and completely destroyed 337.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
