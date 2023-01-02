German reporter injured while covering war in Ukraine.

This audio is created with AI assistance

German newspaper Bild's editor-in-chief Johannes Boie reported on Jan. 2 that Bild reporter Björn Stritzel had been injured while covering the war in Ukraine.

Boie said that the journalist was safe and the injury was “not too bad.”

“However, this is a reminder of all the hardship reporters in Ukraine are going through, to tell the truth,” he said.

Stritzel said his forehead had been cut “most likely by a glass splinter” when he was having dinner.

“Was having dinner when the blast happened (not quite sure about the ordnance, haven’t found any debris yet),” he wrote on Twitter.

The journalist didn’t specify where exactly in Ukraine he was.

On Dec. 31, a journalist from Japan was hospitalized in Kyiv after being injured in Russia’s missile strike on the city.

The International Federation of Journalists reported on Dec. 9 that 12 journalists had been killed in Ukraine while covering Russia’s full-scale invasion, which made it “the most dangerous country for journalists in 2022.”