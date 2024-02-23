Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Germany, Russia, NATO
Edit post

German defense committee chief says Russia's attack on Germany a realistic scenario

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 23, 2024 11:21 AM 1 min read
Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann of the German Free Democrats (FDP) speaks during debates and prior to a vote on a new set of measures for supporting Ukraine against Russia at the Bundestag on April 28, 2022, in Berlin, Germany. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

"It would be fatal" to say that Russian President Vladimir Putin cannot attack Germany, Bundestag's defense committee head Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann said, urging Berlin to arm up and deter such an eventuality.

"It would be fatal to say he won't do that. You just have to trust him to do that," Strack-Zimmermann said on Die Wochentester podcast, as reported by German media on Feb. 23.

The statement joins a growing list of warnings that the alliance must be better prepared for a potential war with Russia. German General Carsten Breuer said on Feb. 10 that the conflict could take place within the next five years.

Strack-Zimmermann, a defense expert of the Free Democratic Party (FDP) that sits in the government, is one of the voices in Germany that has warned against potential Russian aggression early on.

According to the lawmaker, it is up to Germany to ensure that Putin "doesn't dare." Berlin must strengthen NATO and prepare for war "so that it never comes," she said.

For years, Germany has been accused of neglecting defense spending and contributions to collective security. Russia's all-out war against Ukraine marked a shift in this policy, as the country aims to finally hit the 2% defense spending mark this year.

Germany is also the second biggest military donor to Ukraine, although it has been hesitant to supply some key capabilities, namely Taurus long-range missiles. Bundestag, the German parliament, voted on Feb. 22 against a proposal explicitly calling for the provision of Taurus to Kyiv but supported another motion to send additional "long-range weapons" without mentioning the type.

Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann was the only lawmaker from the ruling coalition to support the first motion naming Taurus. She later told WELT TV she does not want to be accused one day of "not doing the right thing at the right moment."

Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

12:33 PM

Ex-US special representative for Ukraine: Putin would escalate if he could.

The White House's strategy to avoid escalation by setting limits on military supplies for Ukraine does not work, as Russian President Vladimir Putin would "escalate today if he could," Kurt Volker, a former U.S. special representative for Ukraine, told the Kyiv Independent during a press conference on Feb. 23.
11:49 AM

EU adopts 13th package of Russia sanctions.

The package targets an additional 106 individuals and 88 entities involved in Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. The list includes includes companies from India, Sri Lanka, China, Serbia, Kazakhstan, Thailand, and Turkey.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
10:09 AM

Hungarian FM visits Iran, signs trade agreement.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto visited Tehran on Feb. 22, meeting his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and signing a trade deal in the agriculture and food industry sectors.
7:50 AM

ISW: Medvedev's rhetoric echoes Stalin.

Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, said in an interview with Russian media on Feb. 22 that Ukrainian citizens in occupied Ukraine who attempt sabotage against Russia should be "exposed and punished, sent to Siberia ... for re-education in forced labor camps."
2:47 AM

4 injured in Russia's attack on Dnipro.

At least four people were injured in Dnipro as Russia targeted the city with Shahed drones overnight on Feb. 23, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.