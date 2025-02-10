Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russian oligarchs, EU sanctions, Russian billionaire, Russia, Germany, Sanctions
Edit post

German authorities investigating assets of sanctioned Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, Spiegel reports

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn February 11, 2025 1:02 AM 2 min read
At the time Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich looks on from the stands during the Barclays Premier League match between Chelsea and Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on April 16, 2016 in London, England. (Paul Gilham/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich is under investigation for undeclared assets in Germany, Spiegel reported on Feb. 8, citing the Frankfurt am Main Public Prosecutor's Office.

Abramovich is widely known as the former owner of the Chelsea soccer club. The Russian billionaire allegedly owes up to $1.2 billion in unpaid taxes in the U.K., a media investigation has found.

The EU has imposed sanctions on Abramovich, requiring the billionaire to declare his assets. If found guilty, Abramovich could face hefty fines or up to a year in prison for failing to report his assets.

Luxury cars including two Bugatti Chirons, a Lamborghini Reventon, and a Mercedes CLK GTR have been frozen while authorities in Germany investigate, Spiegel reported.

Several pieces of artwork have been confiscated from a villa in Bavaria that persecutors allege belong to Abramovich.

The billionaire's lawyers maintain Abramovich is not the owner of the villa or the frozen luxury cars.

When reached for comment by Spiegel, the Frankfurt am Main Public Prosecutor's Office confirmed it was investigating a "58-year-old businessman from the Russian Federation" under the country's Foreign Trade Act, although did not confirm directly that it was Abramovich.

Abramovich was sanctioned by the EU and the U.K. following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. The billionaire unsuccessfully appealed for the sanctions to be removed in 2023.

Abramovich was forced to sell the Chelsea soccer club he once owned due to sanctions. U.K. lawmakers have called for assets from the sale to be spent on Ukraine aid.

Russian oligarch Abramovich underpays $1.2 billion to UK in taxes, media investigation says
From 1990 until 2020, Roman Abramovich invested about $6 billion in Keygrove Holdings Ltd, a company registered in the British Virgin Islands.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.