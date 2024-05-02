Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Georgia, Foreign Agents Law, U.S., Georgia protests, Russia
Edit post

Georgian PM refuses to visit US due to condition regarding 'foreign agents' law

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 3, 2024 12:16 AM 2 min read
Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze at a press conference on April 12, 2024. (Tobias Schwarz/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze will not travel to the U.S. because he was invited under the condition that Tbilisi suspend discussions on the controversial "foreign agents" law in parliament, the Georgian Foreign Ministry said on May 2.

The statement came after U.S. Ambassador to Tbilisi Robin Dunnigan said that Georgian officials had declined an invitation to the U.S. to discuss strategic partnership and Washington's assistance.

The ministry said that the invitation for Kobakhidze contained a clause to temporarily suspend consideration of the "foreign agents" draft law.

The ruling Georgian Dream party recently reintroduced the legislation in parliament, renaming it a bill on the "transparency of foreign influence" but keeping the intent of the previous law essentially identical.

The bill, which must be passed in three readings before it becomes law, would require organizations that receive foreign funding to be labeled as "foreign agents." The law mirrors repressive Russian laws used to crack down on Kremlin regime critics, and is popularly referred to in Georgia as the "Russian law."

"Conducting the visit with reservations is at odds with the spirit of partnership, which should be based on mutual respect and mutual trust,” the ministry said, adding that Dunnigan received “a detailed explanation.”

For the past two weeks, thousands of protesters have gathered nightly in front of the Georgian parliament building in Tbilisi.

Georgian police violently attempted to disperse a demonstration in opposition to the "foreign agents" law on April 30 and May 1. At least eight protesters were reportedly injured.

A similar bill was retracted in 2023 following mass protests. EU officials have previously indicated that the enactment of the law would negatively impact Georgia's prospects for EU membership.

The European Parliament passed a resolution condemning the "foreign agents" law on April 25.

Georgian government holds massive anti-West rally as it aims to pass ‘Russian-style’ law
TBILISI, Georgia – The ruling Georgian Dream party staged a massive rally in Tbilisi on April 29, with tens of thousands of people bussed in from around the country to support the country’s democratic backsliding. Party leaders, including Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladz…
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
1:55 PM

US says Russia used chemical weapons in Ukraine.

Chloropicrin is often used as an herbicide. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC), exposure to its vapors can cause severe irritation to the skin, eyes, and, if inhaled, internal organs.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.