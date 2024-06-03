Georgian volunteer fighter killed in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Khvicha Gvirjishvili, a Georgian volunteer soldier fighting for Ukraine, was killed near Kharkiv, civil rights activist Giga Makarashvili said on June 3.

The news was also verified by Vano Nadiradze, a Georgian commander of volunteer fighters in Ukraine.

Makarashvili said he had spoken with Gvirjishvili just two days before.

No details about Gvirjishvili's death were provided.

Last month, two Georgian volunteer soldiers fighting for Ukraine were killed in combat near Avdiivka.

In comments to The Kyiv Independent in February, the Georgian Legion, one of the leading groups of Georgian volunteer fighters, said that at least 59 Georgian fighters had been killed in battle since the beginning of the full-scale war.

More casualties among their ranks have been reported since then.