Georgian Su-25 jet crashes during military exercises, killing pilot

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 2, 2024 3:36 PM 1 min read
Georgian Su-25 fighter jets fly above Tbilisi on May 26, 2011, during a military parade to mark Georgia's independence. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Vano Shlamov/AFP via Getty Images)
A Georgian Su-25 jet crashed during a military exercise near the town of Bolnisi on July 2, the Georgian Defense Ministry said.

The pilot, Kakhaber Zurabishvili, was killed in the crash. The ministry said the cause of the crash was being determined.

The Georgian Air Force has a limited number of military aircraft in its possession. During the military parade that accompanied Georgia's independence day in May 2024, eight Su-25 fighter jets took part, but there are reportedly other jets in storage.

The Soviet-designed Su-25, nicknamed "Frogfoot" by NATO, is a heavily armored ground-attack aircraft.

It has seen extensive use by both sides in Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.

The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
1:42 PM

EU introduces 'emergency brake' on eggs, sugar imports from Ukraine.

According to the newly implemented rules, an emergency brake can be applied to imports of eggs, poultry, sugar, oats, maize, groats, and honey. The measure will be automatically triggered if import volumes reach the average yearly imports recorded between July 1, 2021, and Dec. 31, 2023.
11:03 AM

Ukraine-born Congresswoman Spartz charged with weapons violation.

"Last Friday, Representative (Victoria) Spartz accidentally carried an empty handgun in her suitcase with no magazine or bullets, which she did not realize was in the pocket of her suitcase, while going through security at Dulles airport," a spokesperson for the congresswoman told NBC News.
