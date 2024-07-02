Georgian Su-25 jet crashes during military exercises, killing pilot

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

A Georgian Su-25 jet crashed during a military exercise near the town of Bolnisi on July 2, the Georgian Defense Ministry said.

The pilot, Kakhaber Zurabishvili, was killed in the crash. The ministry said the cause of the crash was being determined.

The Georgian Air Force has a limited number of military aircraft in its possession. During the military parade that accompanied Georgia's independence day in May 2024, eight Su-25 fighter jets took part, but there are reportedly other jets in storage.

The Soviet-designed Su-25, nicknamed "Frogfoot" by NATO, is a heavily armored ground-attack aircraft.

It has seen extensive use by both sides in Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.