Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Military: Ukrainian forces advancing near Bakhmut

by The Kyiv Independent news desk and Daria Shulzhenko July 9, 2023 1:42 PM 1 min read
A view of the 57th Motor Rifle Brigade as it fires artillery on the front line near Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, on June 28, 2023, amid Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine. (Ercin Erturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces are "making progress" near Bakhmut, while Russian troops get "trapped" in some areas, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, the commander of Ukraine's ground forces, wrote on Telegram on July 9.

He did not provide further details.

On July 8, the U.K. Defense Ministry reported that intense fighting had resumed in Bakhmt, with Ukrainian forces making gains along the northern and southern parts of the city.

According to the ministry, Russian officials "almost certainly see it as politically unacceptable to concede Bakhmut" given its symbolic importance as one of the few "victories" claimed by the Russian military in recent months.

However, Russian forces are struggling to hold the city, the ministry asssessed.

The battle of Bakhmut raged for over 10 months, with Wagner mercenary group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin declaring at the end of May that his forces had captured the city.

Wagner's forces gradually began to retreat from the city to be replaced by the regular Russian army.

Ukrainian officials never formally acknowledged the loss of Bakhmut, and Ukrainian forces have been engaged in combat with the Russian military along the city's outskirts since late May.

‘It’s a lottery’: How Ukraine’s assault brigade counterattacks near Bakhmut
Editor’s note: The Kyiv Independent spent a day with soldiers from the 80th Separate Assault Brigade in June, and the story is comprised of interviews with them about their experience near Bakhmut. The soldiers are identified by their names or callsigns, and their deployment locations are not reveal…
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
