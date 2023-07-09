Military: Ukrainian forces advancing near Bakhmut

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces are "making progress" near Bakhmut, while Russian troops get "trapped" in some areas, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, the commander of Ukraine's ground forces, wrote on Telegram on July 9.

He did not provide further details.

On July 8, the U.K. Defense Ministry reported that intense fighting had resumed in Bakhmt, with Ukrainian forces making gains along the northern and southern parts of the city.

According to the ministry, Russian officials "almost certainly see it as politically unacceptable to concede Bakhmut" given its symbolic importance as one of the few "victories" claimed by the Russian military in recent months.

However, Russian forces are struggling to hold the city, the ministry asssessed.

The battle of Bakhmut raged for over 10 months, with Wagner mercenary group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin declaring at the end of May that his forces had captured the city.

Wagner's forces gradually began to retreat from the city to be replaced by the regular Russian army.

Ukrainian officials never formally acknowledged the loss of Bakhmut, and Ukrainian forces have been engaged in combat with the Russian military along the city's outskirts since late May.