Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
General: Ukraine's main force not engaged in counteroffensive yet

by Igor Kossov June 25, 2023 1:36 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander of Ukraine's ground forces, has told the Guardian in an interview that Ukraine's main force had not engaged in fighting yet.

Ukrainian troops are probing for weak points in the Russians' defenses, he said.

Since the launch of the counteroffensive on June 8, Ukraine has liberated eight settlements in the south, proceeding at a slow pace for now.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said he expects the pace to pick up in the future.

Russia's General Staff had anticipated where Ukraine’s forces were at their most dangerous, according to Syrskyi.

Author: Igor Kossov
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
