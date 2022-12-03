General Staff: Ukrainian troops repel attacks near 6 settlements.

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Ukrainian military repelled attacks near six towns and villages in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts over the past day, Ukraine’s General Staff said in a morning briefing.

The settlements that came under attack were Soledar, Opytne, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, and Marinka in Donetsk Oblast, as well as Chervonopopivka in Luhansk Oblast.

The General Staff also said that Russian forces are still attacking Ukrainian troops in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions, suffering heavy losses.

Nationwide, Russia launched five missile strikes and 27 airstrikes against Ukraine over the past day, according to the report.