Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

General Staff: Ukrainian forces repel Russian attacks near 10 settlements in Donetsk, Luhansk oblasts

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 4, 2023 7:44 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Over the past day, the Ukrainian army repelled Russian attacks near Stelmakhivka and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, as well as Soledar, Krasna Hora, Bakhmut, Mayorsk, Mariinka, Novomykhailivka, Pobeda and Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast.

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces also reported that Russia launched seven missiles, 18 air strikes and over 85 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems, targeting civilian infrastructure in Donetsk Oblast's Kramatorsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson. Ukraine’s rocket and artillery forces hit two Russian command points, five personnel concentration areas, an ammunition depot and a drone control point.

The Ukrainian military also confirmed that their Jan. 2 attack in the areas of Tokmak, Melitopol, Berdiansk, Polohy and Vasylivka in Zaporizhzhia region resulted in Russia's losing two ammunition depots. At least 10 units of military equipment of various types were destroyed in the same attack. According to the Ukrainian military, there were at least 260 soldiers killed and wounded. They didn't specify the exact number.

The information could not be independently verified at the time of the publication.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.