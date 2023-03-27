Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
General Staff: Ukrainian forces repel more than 60 Russian attacks over past day

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 27, 2023 6:49 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces are concentrating on conducting offensives toward Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast and Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Marinka in Donetsk Oblast, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in its morning update.

Over the past 24 hours, Russia launched two missiles, 23 airstrikes, and 38 MLRS attacks against Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Air Force conducted three strikes against Russian temporary bases, while Ukraine's rocket and artillery forces targeted one control point, four concentration areas of Russian troops, weapons and military equipment, an electronic warfare station, and an ammunition depot.

According to General Staff, Russia continues to suffer heavy losses.

Reportedly, around 100 bodies of dead Russian soldiers were delivered to the local morgue in the central district hospital in the village of Troitske in Luhansk Oblast. The General Staff added that around 140 seriously wounded soldiers also arrived for treatment.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
