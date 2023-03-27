General Staff: Ukrainian forces repel more than 60 Russian attacks over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces are concentrating on conducting offensives toward Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast and Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Marinka in Donetsk Oblast, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in its morning update.

Over the past 24 hours, Russia launched two missiles, 23 airstrikes, and 38 MLRS attacks against Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Air Force conducted three strikes against Russian temporary bases, while Ukraine's rocket and artillery forces targeted one control point, four concentration areas of Russian troops, weapons and military equipment, an electronic warfare station, and an ammunition depot.

According to General Staff, Russia continues to suffer heavy losses.

Reportedly, around 100 bodies of dead Russian soldiers were delivered to the local morgue in the central district hospital in the village of Troitske in Luhansk Oblast. The General Staff added that around 140 seriously wounded soldiers also arrived for treatment.