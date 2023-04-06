General Staff: Ukrainian forces repel more than 20 Russian attacks

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops are concentrating their efforts on conducting offensives toward Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Marinka in Donetsk Oblast, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 6.

Ukrainian troops repelled more than 20 Russian attacks in those areas in the past day, according to the report.

The most intense fighting continues for the settlements of Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Marinka in Ukraine's east, the General Staff wrote.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops reportedly carried out four missile and seven air strikes as well as more than ten attacks with multiple launch rocket systems against Ukrainian military positions and civilian infrastructure.

Ukraine's military also reported conducting eight strikes on Russian temporary bases, attacks on two Russian warehouses with fuel, lubricants, and an electronic warfare station.

According to the General Staff, Russian forces "continue to suffer huge losses in manpower" in Ukraine, with hospitals on the occupied territories "fully loaded."

Russia has reportedly set up a tent city in one of the settlements of occupied Crimea, where nearly 100 wounded Russian soldiers were being treated as of April 4.