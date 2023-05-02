General Staff: Ukrainian forces repel 20 Russian attacks

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops are concentrating their efforts on conducting offensives toward Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Marinka in Donetsk Oblast, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in its evening update.

According to the report, Ukrainian forces repelled more than 20 Russian attacks in those directions on May 2.

The fiercest battles continue for Bakhmut and Marinka, but Ukrainian forces hold the line, the General Staff said.

Over the past 24 hours, Russia launched three missiles, 30 airstrikes, and "close to" eight MLRS attacks targeting civilian infrastructure.

The probability of launching missile and air strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine remains high, Ukraine's military reported.

The Ukrainian Air Force conducted five strikes against Russian temporary bases on May 2.

During the same reporting period, Ukraine's rocket and artillery forces hit one command center, 12 bases of Russian troops and equipment, four depots, and one air defense system.

