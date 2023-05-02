Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
General Staff: Ukrainian forces repel 20 Russian attacks

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 2, 2023 7:33 PM
Ukrainian servicemen prepare a tank at a position near Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast on April 29, 2023. (AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops are concentrating their efforts on conducting offensives toward Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Marinka in Donetsk Oblast, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in its evening update.

According to the report, Ukrainian forces repelled more than 20 Russian attacks in those directions on May 2.

The fiercest battles continue for Bakhmut and Marinka, but Ukrainian forces hold the line, the General Staff said.

Over the past 24 hours, Russia launched three missiles, 30 airstrikes, and "close to" eight MLRS attacks targeting civilian infrastructure.

The probability of launching missile and air strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine remains high, Ukraine's military reported.

The Ukrainian Air Force conducted five strikes against Russian temporary bases on May 2.

During the same reporting period, Ukraine's rocket and artillery forces hit one command center, 12 bases of Russian troops and equipment, four depots, and one air defense system.

Syrskyi: ‘Necessary decisions’ made to ensure Ukrainian defense, Russian losses during visit to Bakhmut
Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi reported on May 2 that a “number of necessary decisions aimed at ensuring effective defense and inflicting maximum losses on the enemy” were made during his visit to soldiers on the front line in Bakhmut.
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
