General Staff: Ukrainian forces advance southeast of Robotyne

by Dinara Khalilova August 29, 2023 1:54 PM 2 min read
A Ukrainian soldier fires Carl Gustaf 8.4 cm recoilless rifle during a military training near Chasiv Yar as Russia-Ukraine war continues in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine on Aug. 19, 2023. (Jose Colon/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine’s military reported on Aug. 29 that it made gains southeast of recently liberated Robotyne toward the village of Verbove, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Ukrainian soldiers are entrenching themselves at retaken territory and carrying out counter-battery fire, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces said in its counteroffensive update.

The advance is part of Ukraine’s larger offensive operation in the direction of Melitopol, a strategically important city for cutting off the land bridge between Russia and occupied Crimea.

A day before, Kyiv announced the liberation of Robotyne, which should allow Ukrainian troops to continue advancing south toward the Russian-occupied Tokmak and Melitopol. The settlement of Verbove lies around 18 kilometers southeast of Robotyne.

Ukrainian troops are also on the offensive south of Bakhmut, holding back Russian advances in the area simultaneously, according to the General Staff.

Inching forward in Bakhmut counteroffensive, Ukraine’s hardened units look ahead to long, grim war
Editor’s note: Though the commanders quoted in this story are public figures, the other soldiers are identified by first names and callsigns only due to security reasons. DONETSK OBLAST — In a wide field in Donetsk Oblast, the silence of what would otherwise be a sleepy August afternoon is broken
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell

Russia reportedly conducted unsuccessful assaults near Klishchiivka south of Bakhmut, Marinka, and Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast.

Ukraine's military also continues holding back Russian advances in the Kupiansk and Lyman directions, reads the General Staff’s update.

On Aug. 27, Eastern Force Grouping press officer Illia Yevlash said Russia had concentrated over 100,000 troops in the Kupiansk-Lyman axis.

Moscow has reportedly ramped up its offensive in the area, trying to retake the territories lost during a Ukrainian surprise counteroffensive in Kharkiv Oblast last autumn.

Author: Dinara Khalilova
