Ukraine's military says it hit 10 Russian temporary bases over past day

The Ukrainian Air Force, together with the country's rocket and artillery forces, conducted strikes against ten Russian temporary bases over the past 24 hours, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported in its morning update on March 20.

Ukraine’s military repelled almost 70 Russian assaults in five areas during the same reporting period. Russian forces are concentrating their efforts on conducting offensives toward Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Mariinka, and Shakhtarsk in Donetsk Oblast.

Bakhmut remains the epicenter of the fight, according to Ukraine's military.

Russia launched six missiles, 13 airstrikes and 56 MLRS attacks against Ukraine, targeting civilian infrastructure in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

Ukrainian troops also hit three Russian Buk-M1-2 anti-aircraft missile systems, an ammunition depot, and downed a Zala high-precision kamikaze drone.