General Staff: Ukraine’s military repels Russian attacks near 10 settlements in Donbas

This audio is created with AI assistance

Over the past day, Ukrainian forces repelled Russian attacks near the settlements of Verkhnokamianske, Spirne, Yakovlivka, Bila Hora, Kurdiumivka, Novobakhmutivka, Marinka, Novomykhailivka, and Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast, as well as Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on Dec. 7.

According to the Ukrainian military, Russian forces are concentrating their main efforts on conducting offensive operations near Bakhmut and Avdiivka.

Bakhmut, the salt-mining city with a pre-war population of 70,000 people, has become the center of the battle in the east of Ukraine in August. It is located on the main road to Kramatorsk and Sloviansk – key cities in Donetsk Oblast that Moscow aims to capture despite its stalled progress.

According to Eastern Military Command spokesman Serhii Cherevaty, Russia is losing from 50 to 100 soldiers each day in the battle of Bakhmut, and about as many Russian soldiers get wounded in action near the city daily.

Over the past 24 hours, Russia’s military launched 10 missile and 33 airstrikes, and 75 MLRS attacks against Ukraine, the General Staff said.