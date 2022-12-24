Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Police: Russian forces launch 5 missiles on Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, in past day

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 6, 2022 1:02 pm
According to law enforcement, Russian attacks on Bakhmut wounded civilians and hit an apartment building.

Once home to 70,000 people, the salt-mining city of Bakhmut has become the center of the battle in the east of Ukraine in August. It is located on the main road to Kramatorsk and Sloviansk – key cities in Donetsk Oblast that Moscow aims to capture despite its stalled progress.   

According to Eastern Military Command spokesman Serhii Cherevaty, Russia is losing from 50 to 100 soldiers each day in the battle of Bakhmut, while about as many Russian soldiers get wounded in action near the city daily.

Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported that three people were injured in Bakhmut on Dec. 5.

Kyrylenko also said that, in total, Russian forces injured nine civilians in Donetsk Oblast in the past day, excluding Mariupol and Volnovakha, where it is still impossible to determine the exact number of victims.

Russian troops attacked ten settlements in the oblast, including Avdiivka, Krasnohorivka, Kurakhove, Toretsk, Karlivka, Ivanivske, Severne, Shevchenko, and Maksymilianivka, the Ukrainian police reported.

Twenty-two civilian facilities were damaged or destroyed, including 11 residential buildings, a school, a medical institution, an administrative building, and farms, according to the police.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

