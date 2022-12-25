Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

General Staff: Ukraine's forces repel Russia's attacks near 15 settlements in Kharkiv, Donetsk, Luhansk oblasts

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 25, 2022 7:03 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Over the past day, Ukrainian forces have repelled Russian attacks near Lyman Pershyi in Kharkiv Oblast, Stelmakhivka, Novoselivsve, Ploshchanka, Chervonopopivka in Luhansk Oblast, as well as Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Kurdiumivka, Pivnichne, Kranshorivka, Vesele and Mariinka in Donetsk Oblast.

In their Dec. 25 update, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces also reported that the Russian army launched five missiles, one airstrike, and over 90 MLRS attacks against Ukraine, causing civilian casualties and hitting infrastructure in the city of Kherson over the same period. A Russian attack on central Kherson on Dec. 24 killed at least ten and injured 55 civilians, 18 of which are in serious condition, according to Kherson Oblast Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych.

Ukraine’s rocket and artillery forces hit four Russian command points, three personnel concentration areas, an S-300 anti-aircraft missile system and three other strategic sites.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.