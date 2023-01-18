General Staff: Ukraine strikes 2 Russian control centers over past 24 hours

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 18 that Ukraine's military hit two Russian control centers, five temporary bases of Russian troops, an ammunition depot, an electronic warfare (EW) system, and a radar station.

Ukraine’s army also downed a Russian Su-25 aircraft.

The General Staff added that the Ukrainian military repelled Russian attacks near nine settlements over the past day, including Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Sil, Krasna Hora, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Vodiane, Nevelske, Marinka and Pobieda in Donetsk Oblast.

According to the Ukrainian military, the Russian army launched six missiles, 14 airstrikes, and 95 MLRS attacks against Ukraine.