General Staff: Ukraine repels Russian assaults near 7 settlements in Donetsk, Luhansk oblasts

Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian military repelled Russian attacks near 7 settlements in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 11.

Ukraine's Armed Forces repelled attacks near Kreminna, Shypylivka, and Bilohorivkain Luhansk Oblast and Krasna Hora, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, and Paraskoviivka in Donetsk Oblast.

Ukrainian aviation carried out 12 strikes on the Russian temporary bases and four strikes on the positions of Russia's anti-aircraft missile systems.

Ukraine's rocket and artillery forces also struck two Russian temporary bases, an ammunition depot, one position of an anti-aircraft missile systems, as well as 3 other “important” military objects.

According to the General Staff, the Russian army launched 106 missiles, 59 airstrikes, and over 90 MLRS attacks against Ukraine.