General Staff: Ukraine repels most attacks at Marinka and Avdiivka over past day

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 13, 2023 8:59 AM 2 min read
A bird's-eye view of the city as an airstrike on the Metinvest coke plant is seen in the background of Avdiivka, Ukraine, on Oct. 30, 2023. (Vlada Liberova / Libkos via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces fought back most Russian attacks in the directions of Marinka and Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast over the past day, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on Nov. 13.

In the direction of Marinka, Ukrainian forces repelled 24 Russian attacks. At Avdiivka, which Russian forces are still trying to encircle, Ukrainian troops fought back 17 attacks.

Russian forces intensified ground attacks against Avdiivka and surrounding settlements in early October in an effort to encircle the town. The campaign has been supported by heavy shelling and air strikes, which continue to inflict casualties among civilian residents.

According to the Ukrainian military on Nov. 11, Russian forces lost around 10,000 soldiers, more than 100 tanks, over 250 other armored vehicles, and seven Su-25 aircraft in the month of fighting near the front-line town.

Across the entire front line, there were 69 combat clashes over the past day, according to the General Staff report. Russia carried out seven missile strikes, 34 air strikes, and 59 rocket strikes over the past day.

More than 110 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Mykolaiv oblasts came under Russian fire, the General Staff said.

In the direction of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast, Ukrainian forces continued their assault operations to the south of the city and repelled around 10 attacks.  

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
