General Staff: Ukraine repels more than 100 Russian attacks over past 24 hours

Ukraine’s military repelled over 100 Russian assaults in five areas over the past day, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported in its morning briefing on March 11.

According to the report, Russian forces are concentrating their efforts on conducting offensives toward Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Mariinka, and Shakhtarsk in Donetsk Oblast.

Over the past 24 hours, Russia launched four missiles, 29 airstrikes, and 100 MLRS attacks against Ukraine.

Ukraine’s Air Force carried out 11 strikes on temporary Russian bases, and a strike on Russian anti-aircraft missile systems, according to the General Staff.

Ukraine’s rocket and artillery forces hit 5 Russian temporary bases, one air defense facility, and an ammunition depot, the General Staff added.

The update also said Ukraine’s military downed an Orlan-10-type drone.