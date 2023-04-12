General Staff: Ukraine repels 72 Russian attacks over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces are concentrating their efforts on conducting offensives toward Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Marinka in Donetsk Oblast, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces said in its morning update.

Ukrainian troops repelled 72 Russian attacks in those directions over the past day.

Over the past 24 hours, Russia launched one missile, 21 airstrikes, and 33 MLRS attacks against Ukraine.

Ukraine’s Air Force carried out 13 strikes on the concentration of Russian troops and equipment. They also downed two Orlan-10-type drones.

The country’s rocket and artillery forces struck five areas of concentration of Russian troops and equipment and two electronic warfare (EW) systems, the General Staff added.