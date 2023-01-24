General Staff: Ukraine downs two Russian aircrafts, helicopter over past day.

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 24 that Ukraine's military shoot down two Russian Su-25 aircrafts, one Ka-52 helicopter, an Orlan-10 drone, and two guided air missiles Kh-59.

Ukrainian forces also struck three temporary bases of Russian troops and a “logistics depot.”

Over the past day, Ukraine’s army repelled Russian attacks near Chervonopopivka in Luhansk Oblast, Bilohorivka, Rozdolivka, Sil, Krasna Hora, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Novobakhmutivka, Krasnohorivka, Vodiane, and Marinka in Donetsk Oblast.

The General Staff also reported that the Russian army launched nine missiles, 27 airstrikes, and 79 MLRS attacks against Ukraine.