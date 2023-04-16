Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
General Staff: Ukraine downs Russian Su-25 aircraft

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 16, 2023 7:23 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine’s Air Force carried out 11 strikes on the concentration of Russian troops and equipment and three strikes on the positions of Russia’s anti-aircraft missile systems over the past day, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported in its morning briefing on April 16. They also shoot down one Russian Su-25 jet.

The country’s rocket and artillery forces struck three areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, one area of artillery concentration of Russian troops, one radar station, two electronic warfare (EW) systems, an anti-aircraft missile system, and an ammunition depot.

Over the past 24 hours, Russia launched six missiles, 28 airstrikes, and 38 MLRS attacks against Ukraine.

Russian forces are concentrating their efforts on conducting offensives toward Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Marinka in Donetsk Oblast, the General Staff said.

Ukrainian troops repelled over 60 Russian attacks in those directions over the past day.

Viral videos show pattern of Russian atrocities throughout the war
Warning: This story contains graphic descriptions of violence. At least several Ukrainian servicemen have been beheaded by Russian troops, as alleged by two videos shared online this week. The revelation comes as yet another instance of exceptional brutality demonstrated – and filmed – by Russian f…
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
