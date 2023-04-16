General Staff: Ukraine downs Russian Su-25 aircraft

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine’s Air Force carried out 11 strikes on the concentration of Russian troops and equipment and three strikes on the positions of Russia’s anti-aircraft missile systems over the past day, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported in its morning briefing on April 16. They also shoot down one Russian Su-25 jet.

The country’s rocket and artillery forces struck three areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, one area of artillery concentration of Russian troops, one radar station, two electronic warfare (EW) systems, an anti-aircraft missile system, and an ammunition depot.

Over the past 24 hours, Russia launched six missiles, 28 airstrikes, and 38 MLRS attacks against Ukraine.

Russian forces are concentrating their efforts on conducting offensives toward Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Marinka in Donetsk Oblast, the General Staff said.

Ukrainian troops repelled over 60 Russian attacks in those directions over the past day.