General Staff: Ukraine downs 4 out of 7 Russian drones overnight

by Olena Goncharova January 20, 2024 8:16 AM 1 min read
One of the Russian attack drones downed over Odesa Oblast on the evening of Dec. 22, 2023. (Illustrative purposes only.) (Southern Defense Forces / Telegram)
Russian forces launched seven Shahed-136/131 attack drones against Ukraine overnight on Jan. 19, four of which were shot down by Ukraine's air defense, according to a morning update from the General Staff.

Over the past 24 hours, Russia launched at least one missile and 23 air strikes, while also firing 59 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.

Avdiivka, Orlivka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast were targeted by air strikes, while
over 110 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts came under artillery fire.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian troops repelled 10 Russian attacks near Terny, Yampolivka, Verkhniokamianske in Donetsk Oblast and another 15 attacks in the areas of Serebryanske forestry and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian forces repelled four Russian attacks near Ivanivske, Andriivka and Klishchiivka in Donetsk Oblast.

ISW: Russia conducting information operation to distort NATO’s ‘Steadfast Defender 2024’ exercises
As NATO gears up for the Steadfast Defender 2024 exercises, Russia has been engaged in an information campaign seeking to cast NATO’s actions as provocative, the Institute for the Study of War said in its latest update on Jan. 19.
Author: Olena Goncharova
