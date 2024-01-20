General Staff: Ukraine downs 4 out of 7 Russian drones overnight

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched seven Shahed-136/131 attack drones against Ukraine overnight on Jan. 19, four of which were shot down by Ukraine's air defense, according to a morning update from the General Staff.

Over the past 24 hours, Russia launched at least one missile and 23 air strikes, while also firing 59 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.

Avdiivka, Orlivka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast were targeted by air strikes, while

over 110 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts came under artillery fire.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian troops repelled 10 Russian attacks near Terny, Yampolivka, Verkhniokamianske in Donetsk Oblast and another 15 attacks in the areas of Serebryanske forestry and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian forces repelled four Russian attacks near Ivanivske, Andriivka and Klishchiivka in Donetsk Oblast.