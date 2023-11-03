Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
General Staff: Ukraine downs 24 Russian drones, 1 missile

by Abbey Fenbert November 3, 2023 7:48 AM 2 min read
The Ukrainian flag flies over the front-line city of Kupiansk on Nov. 2, 2023. (Kostya Liberov / Libkos via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian air defense destroyed 24 drones and one X-59 guided missile launched by Russian forces overnight, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported in their morning update on Nov. 3.

Russian forces attacked Ukraine the night of Nov. 3 with 38 Shahed drones and one X-59 missile. Air defense units intercepted 24 of the drones and shot down the missile.

Local authorities reported a massive drone attack in Kharkiv the night of Nov. 3.

The military said that over the previous day, Russian forces launched a total of 70 airstrikes and seven missile attacks on Ukraine.

According to the report, parts of Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, and Kherson oblasts were hit by airstrikes, while over 100 settlements in Ukraine's eastern and southern regions came under artillery fire.

The military also reported that Ukrainian troops repelled attacks across multiple sectors of the front, including near Kupiansk, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Marinka. The General Staff said that Ukrainian forces repelled over 20 Russian attacks in the Marinka sector.

The Russian military also attempted to regain lost positions near Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and conducted unsuccessful assaults near Donetsk Oblast's Prechystivka and Staromaiorske, according to the General Staff.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces reportedly continue their offensive operations toward the key southern city of Melitopol and south of Bakhmut, which has been occupied by Russian troops since May.

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
