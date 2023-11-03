Russian forces launch massive drone attack in Kharkiv

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched at least 10 drones on the city of Kharkiv overnight on Nov. 3, causing multiple fires and damage to civilian infrastructure, local police reported via Telegram.

Russian drones hit a local school, causing a fire that destroyed the roof and two of the building's floors.

Fires also broke out at a residential building, a service station, and an administrative building as a result of the strike.

The attack also damaged outbuildings, garages, and cars.

No casualties have been reported at this time. The police reported that three Kharkiv residents were diagnosed with an "acute stress reaction."

Emergency services and firefighters are at work at the attack sites.

Ukrainian officials have warned that Russian forces will increase the intensity of their attacks as temperatures fall. Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported on Nov. 1 that Ukraine had suffered its heaviest single day of shelling this year.

The barrage of attacks included a strike in Kharkiv Oblast's Kupiansk district that killed a 50-year-old man and injured a 52-year-old woman.