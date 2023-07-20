General Staff: Ukraine continues to repel attacks near Kupiansk

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 20 that Russia continues to focus its main efforts on the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Marinka axes, with around 20 combat clashes taking place during the day.

The report stated that on the Kupiansk axis, "our soldiers are standing strong on the offensive," and repelling enemy attacks.

According to the Military Media Center, the Russian troops shelled Ukrainian positions 700 times over the past week in the Kupiansk and Lyman axes.

Colonel Mykola Urshalovych said on July 20 that Russian forces "tried to break through the lines and wedge into the battle formations. But all the attempts were unsuccessful and were repelled by Ukrainian defenders."

Russia has been concentrating its forces in the area of Kupiansk. Kupiansk was liberated in Ukraine's surprise counteroffensive in Kharkiv Oblast in September 2022.



