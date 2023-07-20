Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
General Staff: Ukraine continues to repel attacks near Kupiansk

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 20, 2023
This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 20 that Russia continues to focus its main efforts on the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Marinka axes, with around 20 combat clashes taking place during the day.

The report stated that on the Kupiansk axis, "our soldiers are standing strong on the offensive," and repelling enemy attacks.

According to the Military Media Center, the Russian troops shelled Ukrainian positions 700 times over the past week in the Kupiansk and Lyman axes.

Colonel Mykola Urshalovych said on July 20 that Russian forces "tried to break through the lines and wedge into the battle formations. But all the attempts were unsuccessful and were repelled by Ukrainian defenders."

Russia has been concentrating its forces in the area of Kupiansk. Kupiansk was liberated in Ukraine's surprise counteroffensive in Kharkiv Oblast in September 2022.

Defense Ministry: Ukraine regains initiative near Kupiansk, continues offensive along southern front
Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said on Telegram on July 18 that “the enemy offensive in the Kupiansk direction is currently unsuccessful.” The area is the location of heavy troop build-up by Russia.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court


Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
