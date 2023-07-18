Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

General Staff: Ukraine advances in two southern directions

by Martin Fornusek July 18, 2023 10:01 AM 1 min read
Soldiers of the 47th Mechanized Brigade in Zaporizhzhia Oblast with an M2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicle, which has destroyed two Russian tanks in battle, July 18, 2023. (Source: Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces advanced in the Mala Tokmachka-Novopokrovka and Velyka Novosilka-Urozhaine directions on the southern front line, spokesperson of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andrii Kovalov reported on July 18.

Ukrainian troops are solidifying newly taken positions in the two sectors, the report said.

The General Staff also reported offensive operations north of and south of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast.

"The enemy is putting up strong resistance, heavy fighting is going on," Kovalov said.

Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, the commander of Ukraine's ground forces, said that Russia is deploying its reserves in the Bakhmut direction.

"The situation is difficult but under control," Syrskyi commented.

The general also said that Russian forces are concentrating in the Kupiansk direction, where Ukrainian troops are holding defensive positions.

Serhii Cherevatyi, the spokesperson for Ukraine's Eastern Military Command, reported on July 17 that Russia is concentrating over 100,000 soldiers, 900 tanks, 555 artillery systems, and 370 multiple-launch rocket systems in the Lyman-Kupiansk direction.

Military: Russia concentrating forces, on offensive in Lyman-Kupiansk direction
Russia is concentrating “more than 100,000 personnel, more than 900 tanks, more than 555 artillery systems, 370 MLRS” in the Lyman-Kupiansk direction, according to Serhii Cherevatyi, spokesperson for Ukraine’s Eastern Military Command.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.