General Staff: Ukraine advances in two southern directions

Ukrainian forces advanced in the Mala Tokmachka-Novopokrovka and Velyka Novosilka-Urozhaine directions on the southern front line, spokesperson of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andrii Kovalov reported on July 18.

Ukrainian troops are solidifying newly taken positions in the two sectors, the report said.

The General Staff also reported offensive operations north of and south of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast.

"The enemy is putting up strong resistance, heavy fighting is going on," Kovalov said.

Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, the commander of Ukraine's ground forces, said that Russia is deploying its reserves in the Bakhmut direction.

"The situation is difficult but under control," Syrskyi commented.

The general also said that Russian forces are concentrating in the Kupiansk direction, where Ukrainian troops are holding defensive positions.

Serhii Cherevatyi, the spokesperson for Ukraine's Eastern Military Command, reported on July 17 that Russia is concentrating over 100,000 soldiers, 900 tanks, 555 artillery systems, and 370 multiple-launch rocket systems in the Lyman-Kupiansk direction.