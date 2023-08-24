General Staff: Ukraine advances in Bakhmut, Melitopol directions

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces conducted successful offensive operations in the directions of Melitopol and Bakhmut, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 24.

Moving along the Melitopol axis in the south, the troops made advances in the direction of Novoprokopivka and entrenched themselves at captured positions, the General Staff's spokesperson Andrii Kovalov said.

The village of Novoprokopivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast lies south of Robotyne where heavy fighting has been recently reported. According to Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar, Ukrainian troops hold at least part of Robotyne.

On the eastern front, Ukrainian forces reportedly took new ground south of the occupied city of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast. On Aug. 21, Maliar said that Kyiv's troops liberated three square kilometers while advancing along Bakhmut's southern flank over the past week.

According to the latest report by the General Staff, Russian forces attempted unsuccessful advances in the directions of Avdiivka, Marinka, and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast, suffering heavy losses.

Ukrainian forces also continue to repel Russian attacks around Kupiansk, Lyman, and Bakhmut, as well as in the Novoyehorivka and Vesely districts in the east, the report said.