General Staff: Russian troops move towards central Sievierodonetsk.

Russian troops are trying to entrench their positions in northeastern Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk Oblast, Ukraine's General Staff said. Russia's main focus is to encircle Ukrainian troops in Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk, as well as to block the main roads, according to the report. The General Staff also said that Russian troops had conducted an unsuccessful offensive towards Slovyansk, Donetsk Oblast, and retreated to previously-held positions. Russia has also withdrawn some units from Lyman in Donetsk Oblast, the General Staff added.