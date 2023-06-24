General Staff: Russia has lost 223,910 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 24 that Russia has lost 223,910 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion, with an estimated 580 casualties on June 23.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 4,024 tanks, 7,804 armored fighting vehicles, 6,731 vehicles and fuel tanks, 4,015 artillery systems, 619 multiple launch rocket systems, 383 air defense systems, 314 airplanes, 308 helicopters, 3,460 drones, and 18 boats.