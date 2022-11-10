Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

General Staff: Russian forces strengthening their positions on Dnipro's east bank

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 10, 2022 8:11 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian troops are trying to advance near Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Novopavlivka, in Donetsk Oblast. They are also strengthening their positions in the occupied parts of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast and on the east bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in its evening update.

Ukraine has advanced about 36.5 kilometers into Russian-occupied Kherson Oblast, liberating over 40 settlements since Oct. 1, according to Valerii Zaluzhnyi, commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces.

Moscow's announced retreat from Kherson is the result of Ukrainian forces' actions as they destroyed Rusia's logistics routes and its support system, Zaluzhnyi said.

Ukrainian troops reportedly enter Snihurivka as Russia announces retreat from Kherson
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.