General Staff: Russian forces raid train stations in Crimea

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) and Ministry of Internal Affairs task forces raided train stations and bus terminals to increase control over the population in illegally annexed Crimea, according to Ukraine’s General Staff. The services prioritized the Crimean Tatar population during their searches.

The report also mentioned the intimidation strategies Russian proxies use in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. If the residents who agree to cooperate with proxies do not sign away their Ukrainian citizenship and take Russian citizenship, they are threatened with further intimidation and unemployment.

The details of Russian forces’ attempts to increase control of the civilian populations come amid news of troops and proxy unease in occupied territories.

Ukraine’s military intelligence said around 152,000 Russian servicemembers in the occupied parts of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts participate in implementing defensive measures.

Russian attacks on the region continue, with Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reporting about two men injured by shelling of Lvove in Kherson Oblast on May 15.