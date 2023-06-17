Russian airstrike on Kherson Oblast kills 1, wounds 3

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's air force struck the village of Kozatske, Kherson Oblast, on June 17, killing one person and wounding three, including a 35-year-old woman, an 88-year-old man, and a 17-year-old boy, the regional administration reported.

Russia has continuously shelled Kherson and other settlements on the Dnipro River's west bank since Ukrainian forces liberated them in November 2022.

Russia's destruction of the Kakhovka dam, flooding residential areas on both river banks, did not result in the shelling falling in intensity in any way.