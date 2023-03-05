Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Edit post

General Staff: Russian forces conduct offensives in 5 directions

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 5, 2023 8:07 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff reported on March 5 that Russian forces were conducting offensives in the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Shakhtarsk directions.

In two other directions, in the occupied parts of Zaporizhia and Kherson oblasts, Russian troops are keeping up the defense, according to the General Staff.

Over the past 24 hours, Ukraine’s forces have hit two command and control posts and 10 areas of concentration of Russia’s manpower and military equipment, the General Staff said.

According to the report, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has ordered Rustam Muradov, who was appointed commander of Russia's Eastern Military District last October, to capture the town of Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast “at any price." The General Staff claimed that Russian soldiers were refusing to obey the orders because they see the offensive as meanigless.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

