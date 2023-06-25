General Staff: Russian sabotage group fails to cross Ukrainian border in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 25 that a Russian subversive-reconnaissance group failed to cross Ukraine’s state border in the settlement of Rodionivka, Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces also failed on June 25 to advance in the Lyman, Bakhmut, and Marinka directions in Donetsk Oblast, the General Staff said.

Located in northeastern Ukraine, Sumy Oblast, which borders Russia, was fully liberated by the Ukrainian army in April last year, together with Kyiv and Chernihiv oblasts. Since then, the region has been shelled daily by the Russian military.

On Dec. 22 last year, the territorial defense of Sumy Oblast destroyed a Russian subversive-reconnaissance group that had crossed the state border.

According to Sumy Governor Dmytro Zhyvytsky, two Russian soldiers were killed in that fight.