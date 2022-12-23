Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Governor: Russian subversive-reconnaissance group 'destroyed' in Sumy Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 23, 2022 4:53 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The territorial defense of Sumy Oblast "destroyed" a Russian subversive-reconnaissance group that had crossed the state border on the morning of Dec. 22, according to Dmytro Zhyvytsky, the oblast governor.

Two Russian soldiers were killed in the fight, Zhyvytsky said, adding that the Ukrainian side didn’t suffer any casualties.

Sumy Oblast is a northeastern Ukrainian region that borders Russia. It was invaded in the early hours of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. Since the withdrawal of Russian troops from the oblast in April, there have been no battles on the ground.

However, Russia has constantly been shelling bordering settlements in the oblast.

Earlier in the day, Zhyvytsky reported that Russian forces had attacked the Seredyna-Buda community at night using self-propelled artillery.

On Dec. 22, three communities in Sumy Oblast near the Russia-Ukraine border were hit 54 times with mortars and artillery, according to Zhyvytsky.

Ukraine to enter 2023 with frail upper hand over Russia
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.