General Staff: Russian forces 'partially succeed' near Lukiantsi in Kharkiv Oblast

by Kateryna Hodunova May 13, 2024 8:02 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian military personnel fire artillery on the front line as the Russia's war against Ukraine continues in Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine, on Oct. 27, 2023. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russian forces have "partially succeeded" near the village of Lukiantsi in Kharkiv Oblast as its offensive in the region continues, Ukraine's General Staff reported on May 13.

Russia launched a new offensive in Kharkiv Oblast on May 10. Lukiantsi is located nearly 5 kilometers (3 miles) from the Ukrainian-Russian state border, as well as the city of Vovchansk, which has become a key target of Russian troops in recent days.

Russian forces are "partially succeeding" in displacing Ukrainian units from their positions near Lukiantsi as of 3 p.m. local time, the General Staff reported.

According to the report, the Russian military's advance was stopped while Ukrainian forces were carrying out counteroffensive actions. As of 5 p.m. local time, 12 armed clashes have occurred.

"Our units liquidated the enemy, pushed them back, and are sweeping on the northern outskirts of the settlement of Vovchansk," the report read.

Nearly 300 people remain in Vovchansk as of May 13, according to local authorities.

Vovchansk, which had a population of almost 17,000 before the full-scale invasion, came under Russian occupation in February 2022. The town was liberated on Sept. 11, 2022, during Ukraine's successful counteroffensive in Kharkiv Oblast.

Author: Kateryna Hodunova
