General Staff: Russia lost 370,000 troops since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 370,000 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 14.

This includes 840 casualties in the past 24 hours.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,075 tanks, 11,302 armored fighting vehicles, 11,667 vehicles and fuel tanks, 8,747 artillery systems, 957 multiple-launch rocket systems, 648 air defense systems, 329 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 6,861 drones, 23 ships and boats, and one submarine.