Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

General Staff: Russia launches two missile attacks, hits Ukraine with multiple rocket launchers.

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 12, 2023 8:16 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's General Staff reported on Feb. 12 that the Russian military had launched two missile attacks and hit Ukraine 23 times with multiple rocket launchers.

The Russian army also conducted offensive operations in the directions of Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Novopavlivsk, Kupiansk, and Lyman, the General Staff said.

Russian troops shelled 17 settlements with mortars and artillery near Kupiansk and Lyman and 13 settlements near Bakhmut, according to the General Staff.

According to the report, the Russian army keeps increasing its manpower in the Lyman and Bakhmut directions in Donetsk Oblast and is “actively using aviation" to fire at the positions of Ukrainian troops.

Ukraine war latest: Ukraine insists Russia violated NATO airspace during Feb. 10 mass missile strike
The Kyiv Independent



Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.