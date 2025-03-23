The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

General Staff: Russia has lost 903,480 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 23, 2025 10:24 AM 1 min read
Artillery units of the 108th Territorial Defense Brigade of the Ukrainian Army while they fire at Russian positions with 'Mini Grad' multi-barrel rocket launcher systems stationed in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Ukraine on Nov. 7, 2023. (Ozge Elif Kizil/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 903,480 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 23.

The number includes 1,470 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,412 tanks, 21,636 armored fighting vehicles, 41,610 vehicles and fuel tanks, 25,048 artillery systems, 1,333 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,116 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 30,495 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Zelensky visits front-line troops, holds meeting in Kharkiv Oblast amid fears of renewed Russian offensive
President Volodymyr Zelensky visited front-line troops and held a military command meeting in Kharkiv Oblast on March 22, as Ukraine prepares for a meeting with U.S. officials in Saudi Arabia on March 23.
The Kyiv IndependentVolodymyr Ivanyshyn
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk

News Feed

11:39 PM  (Updated: )

Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia kills 3, injures 16.

Russia attacked the city of Zaporizhzhia on the evening of March 21, killing three people, regional governor Ivan Fedorov reported. The rescue operation concluded at around 1:00 a.m. local time.
6:03 PM

Putin's new decree part of plan to forcibly Russify Ukrainians, UK intelligence says.

The decree mandated that Ukrainian citizens "illegally" staying in Russia must obtain Russian documents of leave before Sept. 10. The intelligence added that Russia "erroneously and illegally" defines both occupied and unoccupied Ukrainian territory in Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia oblasts, as well as Crimea, as part of Russia.
