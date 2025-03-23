General Staff: Russia has lost 903,480 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 903,480 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 23.

The number includes 1,470 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,412 tanks, 21,636 armored fighting vehicles, 41,610 vehicles and fuel tanks, 25,048 artillery systems, 1,333 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,116 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 30,495 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.