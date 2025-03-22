General Staff: Russia has lost 902,010 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 902,010 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 22

The number includes 1,210 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,403 tanks, 21,609 armored fighting vehicles, 41,425 vehicles and fuel tanks, 24,944 artillery systems, 1,327 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,111 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 30,338 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.