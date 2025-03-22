The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

General Staff: Russia has lost 902,010 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by Natalia Yermak March 22, 2025 9:25 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers attend military training as the Russia-Ukraine war continues, in the regions close to the front line in the Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine on March 15, 2024. (Jose Colon/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 902,010 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 22

The number includes 1,210 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,403 tanks, 21,609 armored fighting vehicles, 41,425 vehicles and fuel tanks, 24,944 artillery systems, 1,327 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,111 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 30,338 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

97,994 Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine identified by media investigation
The confirmed death toll now includes 23,700 volunteers, 16,000 recruited prisoners, and 11,200 mobilized soldiers, according to the media outlets. Over 4,800 officers have also been confirmed to have been killed.
Author: Natalia Yermak

News Feed

11:39 PM  (Updated: )

Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia kills 3, injures 12.

Russia attacked the city of Zaporizhzhia on the evening of March 21, killing three people, regional governor Ivan Fedorov reported. The rescue operation concluded at around 1:00 a.m. local time.
