News Feed, War, Ukraine, Russia, Russian losses, Russian armed forces, Ukrainian armed forces
General Staff: Russia has lost 900,800 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 21, 2025 8:15 AM
Ukrainian troops with a Leopard 2 tank in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on Sept. 16, 2023. (Vincenzo Circosta/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 900,800 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 21.

The number includes 1,330 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,394 tanks, 21,589 armored fighting vehicles, 41,259 vehicles and fuel tanks, 24,848 artillery systems, 1,324 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,111 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 30,080 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

‘Putin will breach’ peace deal without security guarantees, Starmer says
“We know that because it’s happened before, and I am absolutely clear in my mind that it will happen again,” U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer said at a meeting of military planners from 31 countries.
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk

3:05 AM

Mass Russian drone strike against Odesa injures 3.

The attack injured three people, including a minor, Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper said. The drone strike also caused a series of "powerful fires" and triggered emergency blackouts in three districts.
2:47 PM

Hungary wants Ukraine as 'buffer zone' between Russia, Europe.

"We do not see the security of Europe in the integration of Ukraine into defense systems, but we see the need for a buffer zone between Russia and European defense structures, which serves the interests of both Russia and Europe," Hungary's Europen Affairs Minister Janos Boka told the Financial Times.
