General Staff: Russia has lost 900,800 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 900,800 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 21.

The number includes 1,330 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,394 tanks, 21,589 armored fighting vehicles, 41,259 vehicles and fuel tanks, 24,848 artillery systems, 1,324 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,111 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 30,080 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.