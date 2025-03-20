The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

General Staff: Russia has lost 899,470 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 20, 2025 8:29 AM 1 min read
A Ukrainian soldier walks near a destroyed house and car in Chasiv Yar, Ukraine on March 16, 2024. A front line is a few kilometers from the city, on which Russian troops are dropping aerial bombs and shelling with artillery every day. (Roman Chop / Getty Images )
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 899,470 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 20.

The number includes 1,400 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,377 tanks, 21,561 armored fighting vehicles, 41,094 vehicles and fuel tanks, 24,747 artillery systems, 1,322 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,110 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 29,895 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Zelensky confirms new arrival of F-16 jets to Ukraine
A new shipment of Western F-16 fighter jets has arrived in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed to journalists on March 19.
The Kyiv IndependentSonya Bandouil
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk

7:11 PM
Video

Ukrainian writer on canceling Russian culture.

The Kyiv Independent's Kate Tsurkan sits down with Ukrainian writer Oksana Zabuzhko to discuss the role of writers and intellectuals in wartime, the importance of decolonization in Ukraine’s education, and why she wouldn't share a stage with Russian artists until Ukraine's victory.
