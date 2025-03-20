General Staff: Russia has lost 899,470 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 899,470 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 20.

The number includes 1,400 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,377 tanks, 21,561 armored fighting vehicles, 41,094 vehicles and fuel tanks, 24,747 artillery systems, 1,322 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,110 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 29,895 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.